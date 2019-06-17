AFCON 2019: Profile of Felix Annan

Felix Annan (born Nov 22, 1994 ) plays for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League as a goalkeeper.
He started his career in the Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy (now West African Football Academy). Annan got his career honed honed in the prestigious soccer academy before being transferred to giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
He was loaned out to Real Tamale United and played one season for the second-tier side where he got unlimited game time. Annan returned to Kotoko but was still not guaranteed a starting berth.
He pushed for a loan move to his former club WAFA where he became No.1 for the 2014/2015 season. His exploits helped the club to remain in the Ghana top-flight.
Felix Annan returned to Kotoko and immediately became the No.1 and has since not looked back.
On October 12, 2018, he made his international debut against his club Kotoko in a friendly played at the Baba Yara Stadium. He was replaced by Lawrence Ati-Zigi at the start of the season half.
