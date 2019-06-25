AFCON 2019: Resilient Benin hold Black Stars to draw

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw by the Squirrels of Benin at Ismailia Stadium.
Goals from Jordan and Andre Ayew for Ghana, a brace from Mickael Pote for Benin saw both sides share spoils in their opening Group F encounter.
The match which lived up to its pre-match hype as Benin had the best of starts scoring with two minute of kick off. Mickael Pote fired a low drive home after making a meal of Ghana defenders.
Black Stars quickly restored parity courtesy captain Andre Ayew who pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and shot into the bottom right corner.
Ghana were forced to an early changed as Thomas Agyepong had to make way for Samuel Owusu due to injury. Jordan Ayew gave Black Stars the lead before halftime, shooting from close range into the top right corner to leave the goalkeeper helpless.
The Black Stars were reduced to 10-men after the recess following a red to John Boye which forced coach Kwesi Appiah to effect another change. Substitute Samuel Owusu made for Jonathan Mensah to shore up the defence.
The squirrels took quickly advantage of the difference in numbers as they equalised through Mickael Pote, who got his brace on the day.
Both sides failed to fine the winning goal as the referee brought proceedings to an end at the Ismailia Stadium.
Ghana will on Saturday, June 29 at 5:00 pm face defending champions Cameroon while Benin take on Guinea-Bissau the same day at 8:00 pm.
