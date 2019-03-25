All the 24 teams at AFCON 2019

The list of 24 slots expected to filled in this summer's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been completed.
Egypt will be hosting the 24 teams in Africa's continental football tournament from June to 19 July 2019, as per the decision of the CAF Executive Committee on 20 July 2017 to move the Africa Cup of Nations from January/February to June/July for the first time.
This years' tournament will be the 32nd edition of the competition and it will be the first AFCON where the competition format has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.
The draw for AFCON 2019 will take place on April 12 in Cairo.
The teams that have qualified are as follows:
Algeria
The Desert Foxes of Algeria will be making their 19th appearance in the AFCON. They topped Group D with 11 points. They have won the trophy once in 1990.
Angola
Nicknamed the Palancas Negras will be making their 9th appearance at Africa showpiece tournament. The 2010 host country qualified as Group I leaders with 12 points.
Burundi
A 1-1 stalemate with Gabon in the last round of matches ensured that Burundi qualified for their first ever AFCON after several years of failure.
Cameroon
Qualified as group leaders ahead of Morocco. The 2017 champions will be defending their crown this June. It will be their 19th appearance at the competition.
Egypt
The host country will be making 24 appearances and will be hoping to add to their 7 titles won.
Ghana
Topped Group F with 9points ahead of Kenya and will be making their 22 appearances. Will be seeking to annex their 5th trophy.
Ivory Coast
The two times AFCON winners will be making their 23rd appearance.
Mali
The 1972 runners up topped Group C with 14 points and will be making their 11th appearances in the 32nd edition of the AFCON.
Tunisia
The 2004 winners of AFCON topped J and will be making their 18th appearance.
Tanzania
Tanzania qualified for the Africa Cup Of Nations for the first time in 39 years after they beat Uganda 3-0 on Sunday in the final match-day.
Uganda
The Cranes of Ghana finished top of the pool with 13 points while Tanzania settled for second spot with eight points from six rounds of matches
Senegal
The Terranga lions of Senegal finished top of Group A with 16 points after beating Madagascar 2-0 in a battle for the top spot.
Madagascar
Madagascar have qualified for the AFCON for the first time in their history.
Morocco
Will be making their 17th appearance and topped Group B ahead of Cameroon. They were Champions in 1976.
Benin
Benin has qualified for their first Africa Cup Of Nations tournament since 2010, going through ahead of Togo and Gambia.
South Africa
South Africa left it late to book a spot in the tournament after beating Libya 2-1 in the final match of Group E.
Nigeria
The 3-time African Champions will be making their 18th appearance this summer and they topped their Group ahead of South Africa.
Kenya
The Harambee Stars qualified in second place to Ghana.
Guinea
Finished as the second place team to Ivory Coast and they will be making their 12th appearance at AFCON 2019.
Guinea-Bissau
Qualified for the 2019 Africa Of Nations in topping Group K with 9 points.
Namibia
Had to leave it late to book a place in this year's competition. Will be making their 3rd appearance in the June - July tournament.
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe topped Group G with 9 points ahead of DR Congo.
Mauritania
Will be making their debut appearance of AFCIN 2019. Placed second in their group behind Angola
DR Congo
Democratic Republic Of Congo beat Liberia 1-0 in the final match to finish second behind Zimbabwe.
