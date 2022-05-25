Ampem Darkoa Ladies win Women’s Premier League Northern Zone

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have received Northern Zone of the Women’s Premier League for the successive time and have arranged another final playoff conflict with Hasaacas Ladies.
But the Techiman-based facet needed to clinch the zonal championship on the final day of competitors with three factors.
Their closet challengers PearlPia stumbled to a 2-2 draw at Ashtown Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies trounced FC Savannah 4-0.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies completed the marketing campaign with twelve (12) wins, three attracts and three defeats and that accrued them 39 factors.
Meanwhile, defending champions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Hasaacas Ladies have emerged winners of the WPL Southern Zone after eighteen (18) weeks of action.
The ‘Hasmal Ladies’ sealed a place in the grand finale after a 1:0 home victory over Thunder Queens at Gyandu Park on matchday 18 of the Women’s Premier League.
The ‘Western giants’ were unbeaten this season with fourteen (14) wins and four (4) draws as they secured the top spot with forty-six (46) points.
This is their third straight victory after topping the Zone in the 2018/2019, 2020/2021 and the 2021/2022 seasons.
Led by Yussif Basigi, Hasaacas Ladies are on the verge of winning a record 5th Premier League title – an achievement that would automatically put them in the CAF Women’s Champions League.
The Women's Premier League final is slated for the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3:00pm.
