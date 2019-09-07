Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to win US Open

Bianca Andreescu won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and caused further agony for Serena Williams in her pursuit of an elusive record-equalling 24th major crown.
The 19-year-old Canadian defeated the six-time champion 6-3 7-5 to celebrate a memorable main draw debut at Flushing Meadows as Williams suffered her fourth Grand Slam final defeat since the birth of her first child in September 2017.
Andreescu saw a championship point saved at 5-1 in the second set as Williams fought back but she recovered to become the first Canadian - male or female - to win a Grand Slam singles title.
"It's so hard to explain, but I'm just beyond grateful and truly blessed," Andreescu said.
"I've worked hard. This year has been a dream come true and to play here on this stage with Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.
"Oh man, it wasn't easy! I tried to prepare my best and tried not to focus on who I'm playing. It's easy to say but I'm really proud with how I dealt with everything.
"Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back, that's why she's a true champion. I tried to block everything out. That last game was not easy."
Both finalists received good backing on their arrival to the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the showpiece but the New York crowd unmistakably reserved the biggest ovation for Williams.
Source: Skysports