Anim Addo confirms European interest in prodigy Matthew Cudjoe

Samuel Anim Addo who is the agent of Asante Kotoko attacker, Matthew Cudjoe has confirmed that there are a host of European clubs willing to secure the signature of his client.
The 16-year-old prodigy is attracting interest from clubs due to his exceptional talent which has earned him the nickname "Messi".
He took just 12 minutes to announce his presence in Ghana’s domestic front at the Baba Yara stadium in Kotoko's 2-1 win against Hearts of Oak in the 2019 President's Cup.
According to the Executive Council member, any decision to part ways with their Matthew in future would be releasing him to a club where they believe his career will develop to become one of the best in the world.
He added that the Porcupines will receive their cut should the nimble-footed attacker be sold.
"We have received many offers from Germany, France, England concerning my young client Matthew Cudjoe. We want to take our time in his current situation and if he will leave to abroad definitely Asante Kotoko will get their desired cash from the deal," Anim Addo told Kumasi-based Light FM.
Matthew Cudjoe joined Kotoko from Young Apostles on a season loan deal ahead of the 2019/20Ghana Premier League season.
The Ghana U20 attacking midfielder was discovered by Division one League side Young Apostles during the Babyjet U16 tournament.