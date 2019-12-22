Super sub Naby Keita winner seals President Cup win for Kotoko

Substitute Naby Keita became the hero of the day as his second strike handed Asante Kotoko a 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak to clinch the 2019 President Cup.
The Guinean international connected home from a cross to hand Maxwell Konadu's side victory over the arch-rivals which is a major boost for them ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The results see Maxwell Konadu clinched his first trophy on his comeback.
Kotoko began the game the better of the two sides but they got punished after fluffing their lines. Kofi Kordzi opened the floodgate from the penalty spot after Empem Dacosta had been penalised for handling the ball inside in the box.
The Porcupines restored parity on the stroke of half time when Alhassan Mohammed's missed cleared Patrick Yeboah's strike into his own net.
Kim Grant effected three changes with Charles Mackarthy, Emmanuel Mintah and Obeng Junior on for Aminu Alhassan, Mitchelle Sarpong and Manaf Umar.
Kofi Kordzi failed to put the ball at the back of the net after going past goalkeeper Kwame Baah.
His missed proved costly as substitute Naby Keita headed home from Patrick Yeboah's inswinger to put Kotoko ahead for the first time in the game.
Hearts of Oak were reduced to ten men in the dye embers of the game after Robert Addo Sowah was given his marching orders.
How both teams lined up
Kotoko: Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Yeboah, Agyemang Badu, Empem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Mudasiru Salifu, Songne Yacouba.
Subs: Osei Kwame, Wahab Adams, Didi Arnold, Imoro Ibrahim, Kelvin Andoh, Naby Keita, George Abege, Mathew Cudjoe, Douglas Owusu Ansah
Hearts of Oak: Richard Attah (GK), Christopher Bonney, Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, William Dankyi, Aminu Alhassan, Benjamin Afutu, Manaf Umar, Dominic Eshun, Kofi Kordzi, Michelle Sarpong
Subs: Richmond Ayi, Larry Sumaila, Benjamin Agyare, Emmanuel Mintah, Abubakar Traore, Bernard Arthur, Charles Mackarthy, Raddy Ovouka, Kojo Obeng Jnr