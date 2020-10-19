Asamoah Gyan insists 'I won't play Kotoko for free'

Asamoah Gyan has insisted that he will not play Asante Kotoko for free regardless of his love for the club.
Gyan who is a huge fan of Kotoko and has promised to feature for the outfit before hanging his boots.
The 34-year-old is without a club since and has been heavily linked to the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 season in November.
Reacting to rumours about his move to the Porcupines, Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals said, despite being a huge fan of the Kumasi-based club, he will not wear the colours of Kotoko for free.
“I have already said that Kotoko is a club I want to play for before I retire but we have to go through the necessary processes because I am still a professional footballer,” Gyan told Adom TV.
“The Ghana Premier League is not perceived by many to be a professional league but it is actually a professional league.
“Kotoko has to do things professionally. It is my childhood club but things have to be done well first [before I join]. When they are ready, then we will complete the processes.”
“I spoke briefly to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new CEO of the club about a potential move. He knows what should be done and if they are ready, I’ll be available to play. The deal has to suit the club, me as the player and the fans as well.”
People are getting the impression that because I love Kotoko I will play for free. No, I will not play for free,” Gyan added.
Gyan played for Liberty Professionals before first travelling abroad to join Italian fold Udinese in 2003.