Andre Ayew bags two assists as Swansea see off QPR

Andre Ayew rich vein of form continues as he bagged two assists as Swansea City saw off Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.
The Ghanaian who has returned to Steve Cooper's side having gone on loan to Fenerbahce last season starred in Wednesday's win.
He assisted the first and third for the visitors who are bent on making a return to the Premier League.
Bersant Celina gave the visitors the lead after being put through by André Ayew, but after the break, Jordan Hugill glanced in a header to equalise.
Just three minutes later Swansea were back in front as Yoann Barbet brought down Jordan Garrick in the box, allowing Borja to score from the spot.
Substitute Sam Surridge connected with Ayew's cross to make the game safe.
Swansea manager after the game was full of praise for his side who have climbed to second on the log.
"It's a great result, no doubt about that. It was a really good game, two teams trying to play with the ball and I thought we played some super stuff.
"QPR are a good team and I know Mark Warburton is a really good coach and you can see what they're trying to do. It's going to be a really tough place to come here and pick up points.
"So tactically we had to be excellent second half and we were - particularly out of possession we defended the box really well - but we tried to stay on the ball when we could and we scored two excellent goals."
