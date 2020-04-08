Bashir Hayford implores GFA to set up an academy in all regions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been implored to set up academy centers across all the various regions by former AshantiGold coach Bashir Hayford.
According to the tactician, the era of colts is gradually being taken over by academies and hence the GFA must consider building academy centers in all the regions of the country.
“Academy Football is an advanced form of Colts Football. Most countries in the world and in Africa have moved from colts football to academy football. Those who are supposed to train players at the colts are now establishing academies" told Ahomka FM.
“I propose that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should put in their maximum effort to establish an academy in all the regions in Ghana to enhance the development of players and nurture talent.”
The veteran coach is one of at least 3 experienced coaches that have applied for the vacant technical director role at Ghana FA.
Hayford says it will be a dream come true to land the GFA technical director role.
“That will be the happiest time in my life because I have prepared myself very well to take up every challenge in football so that I can help serve my country," Hayford told Footballmadeinghana.
“I will be very happy because I know what is in me, I know what I can do.
“My dream is that one day I will give what I have learnt back to the FA.
"So that [leading the technical directorate] will be my happiest day if I assume that seat.”
Hayford is a two-time Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season.
Hayford's rich coaching experience includes handling top-flight clubs like Power FC (now defunct), Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Ebusua Dwarfs.