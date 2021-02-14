Bayern Munich sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich have beaten several Premier League clubs to the signing of defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, with the move to go through on July 1.
Both Liverpool and Chelsea had been linked with Upamecano - one of the most sought-after defenders in the game - but Bayern have once again moved fast to get their man.
Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously confirmed that both Premier League clubs were trying to sign the 22-year-old centre-back.
ℹ️ #FCBayern have agreed to sign Dayot #Upamecano from 1st July 2021 🤝
📰 https://t.co/h1HtzEKVDG#MiaSanMia— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 14, 2021
Financial details of the transfer were not provided but according to reports, Bayern had triggered his release clause which is worth around 42.5m euros.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "We're happy that we've been able to sign Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern München. We're convinced that Dayot will be a very important member of our team in the coming years."
Upamecano will spend the rest of the season with Leipzig who are second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayern who have a game in hand.
READ ALSO: Bayern Munich beat Tigres to win FIFA Club World Cup, Al Ahly place third
Upamecano is expected to replace David Alaba at Bayern, with the versatile defender out of contract at the club in the summer.