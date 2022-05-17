Prime News Ghana

Beach Soccer FA Cup takes off May 28

By Vincent Ashitey
The fixtures for 2021/22 Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup has been released by the Ghana Football Association.

The sixteen-club competition that will be played within a three-week period will kick off on Saturday, May 28 and end on Sunday, June 12, at the new Beach Soccer pitch at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence – Prampram.

Some of Ghana’s elite Beach Soccer Clubs have signed up to take part in the competition. Former Champions Havedzi Mighty Warriors - 2019 CAL Bank Super Cup winners have been paired with Nungua Beach Soccer Club, Pee Talent Management and Ocean Stars in Group B.

While three-time Beach Soccer Championship winners Keta Sunset Sports have been put in an interesting Group that is made up of Ada Assurance, Okere Rangers and Teshie United.