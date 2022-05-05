Check out full draw of Beach Soccer FA Cup

The group stage draw for the Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup competition was today held at the GFA Conference room.
Former Champions Havedzi Mighty Warriors and Sunset Sports have been handed tough opponents.
Havedzi Mighty Warriors – 2019 CAL Bank Super Cup winners have been paired with Nungua Beach Soccer Club, Pee Talent Management and Ocean Stars in Group B.
Three-time Beach Soccer Championship winners Keta Sunset Sports have been put in an attention-grabbing Group that’s made up of Ada Assurance, Okere Rangers and Teshie United.
The newly launched Beach Soccer FA Cup competitors is anticipated to kick off on the weekend of Saturday, 21st and Sunday, 22nd May, 2022.