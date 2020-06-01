Bechem United CEO disappointed in Akufo-Addo

Bechem United CEO Nana Kwesi Darlyn has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo after extending the ban on sporting activities.
President Akufo-Addo in March has banned all public gatherings including conference, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church and sporting activities and related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The President on Sunday, May 31 ease restrictions on some public gatherings including religious activities despite the surge in Ghana's COVID-19 cases which stands at 8,070 with 2,947.
However, football activities were not included despite non-contact sports being given the green light to resume training.
“I have by order of executive instrument, provided for these new directions and extended the suspension of the remaining public gatherings as set out in EI.64 of 16th March until 31st July.
”In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions,“ Akufo-Addo said on Sunday night.
A decision that has not gone done well with the CEO of the Ghana premier league club Bechem united.
Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, he questioned why churches have been given the go-ahead to resume normal activities with adherence to safety protocols and why not football clubs.
"We're very disappointed in President Akufo-Addo for extending the ban on football activities. If churches can resume, why can't football clubs resume group training? Even ICGC & Action Chapel have more members than the entire fans of King Faisal."
However, Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey has a contrary view. He backed the President's decision to extend the ban on football activities.
He believes that decision will benefit them in the long run.
opined that the ban extended by the government on football activities its for their own good.
"It is not too pleasant, we don't have any choice it's for our own good when you are dealing with a pandemic you have to be very careful it does not escalate.
So in the interest of the nation, we all have to suffer this but I think that we need to pray that there will be a divine intervention so that we will come back to normalcy."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has shared that they will make a decision on the Ghana Premier League fate on June 30.