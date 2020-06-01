Ghanaians react to the extended ban on football activities

President Akufo-Addo in his latest address to the nation extended the ban football activities until July 31.
Ghana Premier League clubs have been left without any football activities following the indefinite suspension of football by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) since March 15.
All hope that football in the country will be returning soon were dashed despite President Akufo-Addo easing of a number of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus by the government.
“I have by order of executive instrument, provided for these new directions and extended the suspension of the remaining public gatherings as set out in EI.64 of 16th March until 31st July.
”In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions,“ Akufo-Addo said on Sunday night.
Following the President's announcement, Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the matter. Some are of the view that the league should be curtailed while others believe the league can still continue.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has shared that they will make a decision on the Ghana Premier League fate on June 30.
