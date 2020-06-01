Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey says Ghana football needs divine intervention following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and Akufo-Addo's latest address.
His comment comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo's 10th of the nation address on Sunday night.
Ghana Premier League clubs have been left without any football activities following the indefinite suspension of football by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) since March 15.
All hope that football in the country will be returning soon were dashed despite President Akufo-Addo easing of a number of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus by the government.
“I have by order of executive instrument, provided for these new directions and extended the suspension of the remaining public gatherings as set out in EI.64 of 16th March until 31st July.
”In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions, “
Reacting to the President's announcement he said, football must wait until there is a green light from government.
"We have no choice from than to go by the directives of the President because he is the father of the nation, he has been briefed to know the situation at hand and we need to make sure that we adhere to whatever directives that have been given," Albert Commey told Joy FM.
He admitted that yesternight news what not pleasant for the football fraternity but opined that it will benefit them in the long run.
He also said only God can help Ghana Football during this pandemic.
"It is not too pleasant, we don't have any choice it's for our own good when you are dealing with a pandemic you have to be very careful it does not escalate.
So in the interest of the nation, we all have to suffer this but I think that we need to pray that there will be a divine intervention so that we will come back to normalcy."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has shared that they will make a decision on the Ghana Premier League fate on June 30.