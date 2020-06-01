Akufo-Addo reopens schools for final year students President Akufo-Addo has reopened schools in the country for the final year…

Full speech: Akufo-Addo's 10th Covid-19 address President Akufo-Addo has reopened schools in the country for the final year…

COVID-19: South African can buy alcohol from June 1 South Africans will be able to buy alcohol from Monday, June 1, 2020, for the…

Barcelona to resume La Liga title defence against Real Mallorca Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on Saturday 13 June…