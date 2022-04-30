Black Maidens humiliate Guinea 10-1 on aggregate in World Cup qualifier

The Black Maidens of Ghana have completed the double to kick Guinea out of the World Cup qualifiers for India 2022.
The Black Maidens on Saturday displayed a spirited performance thumping their opponents 7-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
This comes after recording a 3-1 victory a weeks ago against Guinea in Conakry thus qualifying to the final round on a 10-1 aggregate where they will take on Morocco.
The winner over two legs will book a place at India 2022.
The Black Maidens started brightly when Nancy Amoah’s corner in the 12th minute landed on the blind side of the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 to Ghana.
The second game came in the 18th minute when captain Georgina Ayisha Aoyem made it 2-0.
The 3rd came in the 29th minute when Nancy Amoah scored a similar goal to his first, another ‘corner to goal’.
The Black Maidens went into the break with that 3-0 lead and after the recess, they made it 4-0 in the 49th minute.
Super sub Deejean Kubura dribbled goalkeeper Coumbassa and tapped home from close range.
The Maidens did not relax as they went in search of more goals and Mary Amponsah made it 5-0 with a sweet strike in the 53rd minute.
Constance Agyemang’s effort in the 70th minute made it 6-0 and a 7th followed later as the game ended.