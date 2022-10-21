Prime News Ghana

Black Meteors depart for U-23 AFCON qualifier against Mozambique

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Meteors have departed Accra for Maputo for the CAF U-23 Championship qualifier against Mozambique.

A delegation made up of Twenty-two players, technical staff and officials left Accra on Thursday evening for the game which is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

READ ALSO: U-23 AFCON qualifiers: Black Meteors ready for Mozambique test - Ibrahim Tanko

The team is expected to arrive in Maputo on Friday morning after a brief transit in Johannesburg.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side are poised to secure a positive result away in Maputo ahead of the return leg which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on October 30.

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku was at the airport to see off the team as they embark on a journey to ensure qualification to the 2023 African U23 Championship in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the squad has been boosted with the arrival of former U20 AFCON winning fullback Philemon Baffour who currently plays for Rio Ave in the Portuguese league.
Below are the players who travelled with the team to Mozambique:

LIST OF PLAYERS - 1ST LEG AGAINST MOZAMBIQUE

NO

SURNAME

OTHER NAMES

1

IBRAHIM

DANLAD

2

ESSU

WILLIAM EMMANUEL

3

RANDOLF

AUGUSTINE

4

SARFO

ALEX OPOKU

5

ESSEL

AARON

6

AFRANE

DAVID OPPONG

7

ABBEY-ASHIE QUAYE

SAMUEL

8

AMANKWAH

EUGENE AMPOFOH

9

NSOBILA

DOMINIC

10

SURAJ

SEIDU

11

IBRAHIM

HAFIZ

12

SAMARI

SALIFU ABASS

13

ADJEI

EMMANUEL

14

HAGAN

FRIMPONG

15

SIMBA

SYLVESTER

16

DEDE

ISHMAEL

17

DUODU

CLINTON

18

AFRIYIE BARNIEH

DANIEL

19

YUSIF

ABDUL RAZAK

20

SEBEH

ISAAC AKWASI

21

ANIM

BISMARK

22

BAFFOUR

PHILEMON