U-23 AFCON qualifiers: Black Meteors ready for Mozambique test - Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his side's readiness ahead of their 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique on Sunday.
The Mentors will travel to Maputo on Thursday evening for their qualifying first leg game against their Mozambican counterparts which is scheduled for Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto with the reverse fixture to be played in Kumasi next week.
Speaking ahead of the game, coach Ibrahim Tanko said that he has the right group of players in camp to surmount their upcoming tasks.
"We started six weeks ago and after three weeks we were able to have all the players on board and so far so good everything is fine," coach Tanko told ghanafa.org.
"We are travelling tomorrow to South Africa and then we will continue our preparation for the game on Sunday evening."
"We want to see these guys and then promoting from 17, 20 and 23 now, so we still have also players from local Black Stars players. We have Daniel Afriyie, Dominic, Suraj, so in all the team is intact so we will go and do our best."
The winner will move on to play the winner of the tie between Algeria and DR Congo.