Black Satellites beat Benin 3-1 as Richard Danso hit brace in Afcon U-20 qualifier

Richard Danso brace and Captain Isshaku Konda's goal was enough to brush aside Benin as the Black Satellites won by 3-1 in the African U-20 Cup of Nations qualifer.
Jimmy Cobblah's boys were able to get the job done as they beat Benin to have an advantage ahead of the second leg encounter on the 10 July 2018 in Benin.
The Black Satellite dominated possesion in the first but were unable to unlock the sturdy defence of Benin.
Benin were the first to break the deadlock through Alllagbani Saliou with a fine finish in the 29 munite.
The Black Satellites threw everything at Benin but failed to get a goal with the first half ending in favour of Benin.
Ghana showed no sign of rustiness as they piled pressure on Benin in the second half and eventually got the breakthrough.
It was Richard Danso who brought Ghana into the game by unleashing a produced a powerful shot which abit of deflection to restore parity for the Satellites in the 59 munite.
13 munites later, captain Isshaku Konda added the second goal for the Black Satellites to put the team infront.
Benin were unable to pose a threat to the Satellites after conceding the secong goal.
Ghana took advantage and added the third in the 72 munite through Richard Danso who beautifully curled home the third goal to wrap up the win for the Black Satellites.
Seven teams have qualified for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which wil be hosted by Niger next year.
The Black Satellites are keen for a return to the Afcon after missing out in the previous edition held in Zambia last year.