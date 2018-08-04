Here is the Black Satellites first XI to face Benin

By Mutala Yakubu
Here is the Black Satellites first XI to face Benin
The Ghana U20 male side the Black Satellites will play Benin this afternoon at the Cape Coast Stadium in a 2019 Africa Youth Championship qualifier.

Coach of the team Jimmy Coblah has named a strong starting line up which includes nine home-based players with the others being KAS Eupen goalkeeper Nurudeen Abdul Manaf as well as Enoch Atta Agyei of Azam FC

The match is scheduled for 3 pm at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Line-up for Black Satellites below:

1. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf - KAS Eupen - Belgium 2. Maxwell Arthur - Dreams fc 3. Ibrahim Morro Karela United 4. Henderson Mayornu - Nania FC 5. Ishahaku Konda captain - Wa All Stars 6. Prosper Ahiabu - WAFA 7. Enoch Atta

Subs Andrian Adjetey - Amidaus Yaw Ackah - Boavista Ibrahim Sulley - Liberty Ibrahim Issah - Dreams fc Elvis Kyei Baffour - Liberty Stephen Amankonah - Brekum Chelsea Frederick Asare - Accra Lions Agyei - Azam FC - Tanzania 8. Agyei Boakye - Medeama sc 9. Basit Omar - New Edubiase 10. Richard Danso - WAFA 11. Emmanuel Kumah - Mighty Jet

