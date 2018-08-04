Here is the Black Satellites first XI to face Benin

The Ghana U20 male side the Black Satellites will play Benin this afternoon at the Cape Coast Stadium in a 2019 Africa Youth Championship qualifier.
Coach of the team Jimmy Coblah has named a strong starting line up which includes nine home-based players with the others being KAS Eupen goalkeeper Nurudeen Abdul Manaf as well as Enoch Atta Agyei of Azam FC
The match is scheduled for 3 pm at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Line-up for Black Satellites below:
1. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf - KAS Eupen - Belgium 2. Maxwell Arthur - Dreams fc 3. Ibrahim Morro Karela United 4. Henderson Mayornu - Nania FC 5. Ishahaku Konda captain - Wa All Stars 6. Prosper Ahiabu - WAFA 7. Enoch Atta
Subs Andrian Adjetey - Amidaus Yaw Ackah - Boavista Ibrahim Sulley - Liberty Ibrahim Issah - Dreams fc Elvis Kyei Baffour - Liberty Stephen Amankonah - Brekum Chelsea Frederick Asare - Accra Lions Agyei - Azam FC - Tanzania 8. Agyei Boakye - Medeama sc 9. Basit Omar - New Edubiase 10. Richard Danso - WAFA 11. Emmanuel Kumah - Mighty Jet
