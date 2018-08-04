Hearts of Oak PRO reveals date for Kotoko-Hearts friendly clash

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has revealed the date coupled with the venues for the two-legged friendly clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
The two glamorous have been in talks for the past few days to organize a friendly match following the halt of the local league.
According to the Hearts of Oak Communications Director, the entertainment of their respective supporters, as well as financial reasons, was the sole reason for the organization of the game.
"It is a proposed friendly match, there is no football activities going on so we proposed this friendly match to entertain our supporters and also raise money to support the clubs as well." Kwame Opare Addo told Ahotor FM.
"Because the clubs need money especially due to the halt of the league. There is no money from anywhere. How do we even cope up when the league was active not to talk of when is halted." The Hearts PRO added.
Both parties have agreed on a date and the venue set for the two-legged clash.
"Also due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, we will play the second leg at the same venue."
The Hearts PRO responded to the kits on social media which was believed to be the new kit of the club.
"Everybody should take it easy. At the appropriate time when we have new kit sponsors, we will make it known and they will be very happy to see a new brand that will belong to them." he told Ahotor FM.
"We are happy with his work that he has started and he is doing. He is enjoying support from everybody. When the time comes for a coach to be appointed and the board decide that it has to be him, why not? we want somebody who can get it done and we are happy with Hoffman.
We, Hearts Oak are still training, we've missed so much, we don't know the time the league will resume, We dont want down the morale of the players, we want to continue to prepare them, we've played some friendly matches so that we will hit the ground running as soon as possible when there is a competition."