Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah expects a tough match against Benin in AYC

Black Satellites head coach Jimmy Cobblah has described the pending second leg encounter against Benin in the African Youth Championship as a difficult match.
The Black Satellites head into the game in Cotonou with an advantage after beating Benin 3-1 in CapeCoast, Ghana.
The Black Satellites are keen for a return to the Afcon after missing out in the previous edition held in Zambia last year.
Jimmy Cobblah has described the encounter as a difficult one, insisting the goal Benin got in Ghana is crucial for their confidence level.
“It is not going to be easy at all, the second leg will be a difficult one because they will be motivated after scoring here in Ghana,” he told the media.
“They got a goal here which they will be counting on ahead of the second leg and so we must also do everything possible to prevent them from scoring there.
Read also:Jordan Ayew trains with Crystal Palace ahead of his PL debut
The Black Satellites head coach described the strategy he would use to secure three points for Ghana.
“I know they will open up over there because they will like to score more goals and we will also capitalize on that because I have sharp attackers.”
The Black Satellites left Ghana on Thursday morning 9 August 2018 for Benin ahead of the clash in the African Youth Championship.