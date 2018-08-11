Jordan Ayew trains with Crystal Palace ahead of his PL debut

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew trained with Crystal Palace for the first time since joining them on deadline day.
Jordan joined the Eagles on a a season long loan from relegated side Swansea City on transfer deadline day.
The former Swansea City man joined his compatriot Jeffery Schlupp in training as Roy Hodgson's men prepare to face Fulham.
He is expected to be introuduced at some point in the game as he has only trained with his new side one.