Black Satellites depart for Benin ahead of the AYC qualifier

The Black Satellites of Ghana have departed Ghana for Benin ahead of the second leg encounter with regards to the Africa U-20 Championship qualifier clash in Cotonou.

Black Satellites Head coach Jimmy Cobblah and his boys left the country on Thursday morning 9 August 2018 ahead of the second leg encounter against Benin in Cotonou.

The Black Satellites head into the game in Cotonou with an advantage after beating Benin 3-1 in CapeCoast, Ghana.

The Black Satellites are keen for a return to the Afcon after missing out in the previous edition held in Zambia last year.