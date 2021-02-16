Prime News Ghana

Black Satellites coach names starting XI to face Tanzania

By Vincent Ashitey
Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of the Black Satellites has named his starting line up against Tanzania.

The National U20 side will begin their U20 African Cup of Nations campaign today against the East African side at the Stade Municipal Nouadhibou in Mauritania.

Asante Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim will be in post for the Black Satellites with Philemon Baffour and Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye as right-back and left-back respectively.

Nathaniel Adjei and Frank Assinki will form the central defensive pair with Emmanuel Essiam and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in midfield.

Mohammed Sulemana and Eric Ansu Appiah will be on the wings with Precious Boah and Joselpho Barnes in attack.

The game will kick off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana U20 starting line up:

Danlad Ibrahim (C)

Philemon Baffour

Samuel Abbey Achie-Quaye

Nathaniel Adjei

Frank Kwabena Assinki

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Emmanuel Essiam

Mohammed Sulemana

Eric Ansu Appiah

Precious Boah

Joselpho Barnes

Subs

William Emmanuel Ensu

Patrick Mensah

Sampson Agyapong

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Ofori McCarthy

Samuel Koshie Agbenyega

Uzair Alhassan

Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ivan Anokye Mensah

 
 