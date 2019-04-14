Black Stars forward Ernest Asante on target in Al Jazira win over Ittihad Kalba

Ghanaian international Ernest Asante continued his fine form in UAE as he helped Al Jazira's to record a 4-2 away win over Ittihad Kalba in the Arabian Gulf League on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Ernest Asante was on the score sheet as his team fought from two goals down to win.
The 30-year-old has been one of the best performing players for his side, scored the third goal for his side Al Jazira having fought from two goals to restored parity.
He tapped into an empty net after Abdalla Ramadan has combined with his teammate to lay a wonderful pass to the Ghanaian international.
Leonardo put the icing on the cake for Al Jazira in the dying embers of the game as his well-placed finish made it a tall mountain to climb for Ittihad Kalba.
Ernest Asante was recently given a Black Stars call up for the matches against Kenya and Mauritania.
He made his debut for the senior national team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya as a 76th-minute substitute for Jordan Ayew.
