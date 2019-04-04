VIDEO: Black Stars forward Ernest Asante hits a brace in Al Jazira win over Al Ain

Ghanaian international Ernest Asante continued his fine form in UAE after scoring a brace in Al Jazira's 5-1 win over Al Ain in the Arabian Gulf League on Wednesday April 3, 2019.
Asante has been one of the best performing players for his side and it took him just three minutes to opened the scoring for his side.
He combined well with his teammate Ali Ahmed Mabkhout before sending a powerful shot past the Al Ain goalkeeper.
Mabkhout himself made it two-zero after 28 minutes before Ismail Ahmed pulled on back for Al Ain on 42 minutes.
Al Jazira restored their two-goal lead in stoppage time of first half through Nacer Barazite.
Asante had his name on the scoresheet again three minutes into the second half by going on a solo run before outwitting his marker to plant the ball into the roof to make it 4-1.
Ali Ahmed Mabkhout put the final nail in the coffin in the 79th minute to make it 5-1.
Ernest Asante was recently giving a Black Stars call up for the matches against Kenya and Mauritania.
