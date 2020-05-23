Black Stars jersey for AFCON 2021 to be unveiled in September

A newly designed jersey for the Black Stars will be released in September.
The jersey designed by Puma will be used for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The new design was approved by the Normalisation Committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah in 2019 after the renewal of the contract.
The German Kit manufacturing company will release samples of the kits to the public in September 2020.
Puma will also outdoor jerseys for their other African clients Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire.
The financial package agreed between the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Puma, kits, has been reviewed downwards.
The agreement has been cut by about 30%, our checks indicated.
With the deal agreed between the Ghana FA and Puma, there were three benefits of the contract:
• To supply or provide kits up to a €500,000 per year and a financial contribution of €800,000 per year under the last contract.
• There were other benefits at major competitions like Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where at every stage, there was a benefit of about €100,000 to €200,000 or more, depending on the stage the team reached.
• If Puma spent €500,000 to produce kits when sold, Ghana FA earned about 8% from the sales.