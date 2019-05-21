Boakye Yiadom revels in 30th Championship title with Red Star Belgrade

Ghana international goal poacher Richmond Boakye Yiadom has clinched his first Serbian Super Lig title with Red Star Belgrade.
Red Star Belgrade over the weekend won their 30th Championship title with a 3-0 victory over Napredak.
Yiadom who has excelled at his on loaned Belgrade notched 13 goals and 15 matches in the Serbian Super Lig this season.
The 26-year joined the Serbian giants from Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in the January transfer window.
Boakye Yiadom has been sidelined with injury for some weeks but was available to pick his medal when his team was crowned champions on Sunday.
“It’s by his grace and a great feeling to have won this trophy which is my first with the club. Last year I moved to China so I wasn’t part of the squad but this year I look favoured”, he told GHANAsoccernet
Boakye Yiadom who is on- loan at the club is expected to join his parent club Jiangsu Suning when the season ends.
