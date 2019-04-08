Richmond Boakye Yiadom bags brace as Red Star Belgrade demolish Proleter

Prime News in Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana international forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom bagged a brace for Red Star Belgrade in their 4-0 demolition of Proleter in the Serbian Super Liga On Sunday night.

Yiadom 27, continued his impressive form for the Red and Whites having returned from an injury last week.

Boakye-Yiadom broke the virginity of the game for his side on the 35th minute after latching onto a pass from Branko Jovicic.

Second half goals from Marko Marin and Mirko Ivanic looked to have flattened the visitors until Boakye-Yiadom conjured another magical moment with a sublime goal in the 82nd minute.

The goals took his tally to 11 after 30 round of matches.

Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak captain Joseph Owusu-Bempah made a brief appearance for the losers while Rashid Sumaila was once again left out of the victors matchday squad.

