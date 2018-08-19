EPL: Brighton stun Manchester United with a 3-2 victory

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C produced a stunning performance to thump Jose's Manchester United 3-1 at the Falmer Stadium in the English Premier League.
Manchester United were not at their best especially from a defensive point of view as they conceded three goals in the first half.
Murray brilliantly made it 1-0 in the 25th minute to Brighton after he beat Degea with a flick following a wonderful cross from Bong.
Shortly after scoring, Brighton doubled their lead through Duffy who unleashed a strike into the bottom corner from close range after Jose's men failed to clear the ball from a corner kick.
Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for Manchester United on the 34th minute with a cool header from close range to bring Man Utd back into the game.
On stroke of half time, Ivorian defender, Eric Bailly casually fouled Gross in the 18-yard box to give The Seagulls a penalty.
Gross drilled the ball straight down the middle to put the icing on the cake for Brighton.
Manchester United were toothless in the second half with their decent opportunity coming to Pogba who thumped a powerful shot outside the box but the big hands of Mat Ryan saved it.
Paul Pogba on the stroke of the full-time reduced the deficit with a brilliant penalty. The skipper struck the ball into the roof of the net to make the score 3-2 after full time.