Video: Ronaldo makes winning start in dramatic Juventus debut in Serie A

By Mutala Yakubu
Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning start to his Juventus career as his new club came from behind to beat Chievo 3-2 in a dramatic start to the Serie A season.

Federico Bernardeschi scored a 93rd-minute winner, moments after Juve had a goal ruled out by VAR with Ronaldo at the centre of the incident.

The Portugal captain, a £99.2m signing from Real Madrid, handled the ball before colliding with Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the build-up to Mario Mandzukic's goal, which referee Fabrizio Pasqua ruled out on review.

Sami Khedira had put Juventus, who have won the past seven Serie A titles, ahead from close range in the third minute, before Mariusz Stepinski headed in the equaliser.

Emanuele Giaccherini won and scored a penalty to put Chievo in front on 56 minutes, but a Mattia Bani own goal pegged them back before Bernardeschi struck late on.



Ronaldo forced several saves from 39-year-old Sorrentino, who left the match on a stretcher after his late collision with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

