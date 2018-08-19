Video: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Goal as Barcelona Beats Alaves in La Liga

By Mutala Yakubu
Lionel Messi scored Barcelona's 6,000th La Liga goal
Lionel Messi scored Barcelona's 6,000th La Liga goal as the Blaugrana began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Messi opened the scoring in the 64th minute for the champions, who also got a goal from substitute Philippe Coutinho seven minutes from time.

Messi netted his second in stoppage time to cap a marvellous display and ensure Barca laid down a marker to their prospective title rivals.

