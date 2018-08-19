Video: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Goal as Barcelona Beats Alaves in La Liga

Lionel Messi scored Barcelona's 6,000th La Liga goal as the Blaugrana began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday.
Messi opened the scoring in the 64th minute for the champions, who also got a goal from substitute Philippe Coutinho seven minutes from time.
Messi netted his second in stoppage time to cap a marvellous display and ensure Barca laid down a marker to their prospective title rivals.
Source: bleacherreport.com
