CAF announce dates for AFCON 2021 qualifiers

CAF have announced the dates for the qualifiers of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The preliminary round of qualifiers will be held in October 2019, while the group stages of the qualifiers will start in November 2019 and continue until November 2020.
AFCON 2021 is set to take place in Cameroon who were stripped of the current tournament (AFCON 2019) hosting rights in November last year.
CAF on Tuesday also confirmed the pots for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers.
The Black Stars have been pitted in Pot 1 for AFCON 2021 qualifiers, meaning they will be avoiding some of the football powerhouses in the continent.
Pot 1 includes the likes of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.
In all, there are 5 pots which will eventually see the teams drawn into 12 groups of four teams each for the qualifiers.
The leaders and runners-up of each group will then automatically qualify for the tournament.
The Black Stars will be seeking to qualify to the 33rd edition of Africa football biggest showpiece to make amends after AFCON 2019 failure.
