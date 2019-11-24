CAF Awards: Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew nominated for African Player of the Year

The CAF Awards 2019 nomination list has been released and Ghana's duo, Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew have been nominated for African Player of the Year category.
The duo are competing with other international stars like Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane among others for the top award.
The list of nominees was compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals. The 28th edition of the football awards will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.
The CAF awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.
Full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2019:
African Player of the Year
· Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
· André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)
· Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)
· Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)
· Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
· Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)
· Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)
· Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)
· Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)
· Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)
· Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)
· Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)
· Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)
· Mahmoud Hassan"Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa)
· Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)
· Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
· Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)
· Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)
· Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal)
· Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)
· Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)
· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)
· Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
· Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
· Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)
· Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)
· Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
· Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)
· Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace)
· Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)