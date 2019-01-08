Thomas Partey named in 2018 CAF team of the year

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has earned a place in the 2018 CAF Team of the Year.
Partey was selected in a three-man midfield comprising Guinean Naby Keita and Algerian Ryad Mahrez.
Dennis Onyango, unarguably Africa's finest custodian secured the number spot, with Ivorian Serge Aurier, Benatia of Morroco, Eric Bailly of Ivory Coast and much-talked-about defender Koulibaly of Senegal lining up in defence.
The attacking trio comprise Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Sadio Mane.
Read also: Mohamed Salah named 2018 CAF African footballer of the year
Thomas Partey was outstanding in the year under review helping Atletico Madrid win the UEFA Europa League and inspired the Black Stars to qualify for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup.Latest sports news in Ghana