CAF CC: Kotoko goalie, Danlad calls for massive support ahead of Coton Sport Clash

Goalkeeper Dadlad Ibrahim has called for massive support from Asante Kotoko supporters as the team hosts Coton Sport of Cameroon in Kumasi today.
Since 2008, this is the closest Asante Kotoko have come to making the Caf Confederation Cup group stage, as they host Coton Sport in the second leg of the play-off following a 3-2 away victory last weekend.
The young custodian envisages a tough game but is nonetheless confident the team can sail through with the supporters providing a massive and loud backing from the stands.
"This match is our life and we will do everything within our powers to qualify," tells Danlad who is in camp with the national u-20 team, the Black Satellites.
"This epic encounter is a match to make history because it's been a long time we qualified to the group stage of any CAF inter-club competition."
"I will plead with our supporters to troop to the Baba Yara Stadium in their numbers to rally behind the team."
"With their huge numbers and loud support, we will surely beat Coton Sport and put the smiles on their faces."
