CAF CC: Asante Kotoko vs Coton Sport: Kick off, squad news & preview

Asante Kotoko has a date with destiny tomorrow as they face Coton Sport de Garoua at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the second leg tie of the final playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Kotoko will go into the second leg of the continental championship with high confidence following an away win in the first fixture last weekend.
Asante Kotoko put up a brave performance to secure a 3-2 away victory over Cameroonian side Coton Sport Garoua in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff round.
Goals by Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, and Abdul Fatawu Safiu sealed the win for the Ghanaians in the first leg fixture at Stade Militaire de Yaounde. Daouda Kamilou and Lambert Gueme Araina scored for the home side.
For the first time in a decade, the Porcupine Warriors have gone past two rounds in the competition, however, they face a huge task against Coton Sport, who are hoping to make amends for their 2-3 loss at home last weekend in Yaounde.
Coach Bertin Ebwelle Ndingue of The Cottoners believes they could score two or three goals to cause havoc at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.
Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's Porcupine Warriors hope to reach the group stage of the 2018/19 campaign, but face a stern test from the Central African club in Kumasi at 3:00 PM local time.
Coton sport suffered their first defeat at home this season in the hands of Asante Kotoko and now have a “mountain to climb” on Sunday.
The Cameroonian giants arrived in Kumasi on Thursday with head coach Bertin Ebwelle Ndingue and 18 players, including the notable goalkeeper; Sabirou Bassa-Djeri; skipper, Kamilou Dauoda; midfield dynamos, Lambert Gueme Araina, Sérge Seko Atsou., Gerard Donald, and others but will miss star defender Etta Bawak who picked up two yellow cards in the Champions League game against Ismaily and Asante Kotoko last weekend.
The absence of the ever-reliable defender doesn’t make it easier for The Cottoners.
The good news for the hosts, Asante Kotoko, is that they have a full house to pick from for their final 18 players with the exception of Augustine Sefah who is also on suspension after receiving two yellow cards against Kariobangi Sharks and Coton Sport last weekend in Yaounde.
Kwame Conte Bonsu, Stephen Nyarko, Abass Mohammed and Prince Acquah will be hoping to make a cut in coach C.K Akonnor's starting eleven.Abdul Fataw Safiu would be searching for his third goal of the competition after scoring the match-winner against Sharks and the third against Coton Sport a fortnight ago.
Obviously, Sunday's fixture could be of two halves as Kotoko will likely sit deep in the first half and try to sustain the attacks of Coton Sport before they open up for a priceless goal after the break to seal qualification into the Money Zone.
It will certainly be an action-packed match as both sides are determined to qualify to the next stage.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko are in pole position to qualify to the next stage after their first leg away win, but it will not come on a silver platter as Coton Sport are not minnows and will certainly prove tough on the day for the Porcupine Warriors.
All roads will lead to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday for the grueling encounter as two of Africa’s giants in the shape of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Coton Sport de Garoua battle for honors on the day.
Kotoko probable XI: Annan, Frimpong, Abass, Agyemang-Badu, Abdul Ganiyu, Gyamfi, Senanu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh
Coton Sport probable XI: Bassa-Djeri, Anduolo, Ndassl, Ndongo Foe, Ibrahim Abba, Seko, Atangana, Nah, Malkano, Elimbi, Daouda(c)