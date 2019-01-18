CAF CC: We won't be intimidated by the Kumasi crowd- Coton Sport prez

Fernand Sadou, President of Coton Sport de Garoua his team will not be under pressure despite the expected massive turnout at the Baba Yara Stadium against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.
Despite Asante Kotoko management declaring a RED WEEK ahead of the clash, visiting side Coton Sport has ruled out any fears of succumbing to the massive numbers at the stadium.
In an interview on Kumasi-based Fox FM, Mr Fernand Sadou played out fears of the 12th man despite playing as a guest.
"We are not afraid of the crowd in Kumasi because we also play in front of fans so we are not afraid", Fernand stated.
Coton Sport touched down in Kumasi yesterday with the absence of defender Etta Bawak who scored the second goal of the club due to accumulation of yellow cards, midfielder, Moise Sakava is in France to finalize the formalities for his transfer to Stade Reims in Ligue 2 and will not feature as well, Serge Seko, who has served his one-match suspension returns to the team.
The return encounter is slated for Sunday, January 20, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 3:00 PM.
