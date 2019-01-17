CAF CC: Asante Kotoko increases qualification bonus for playing body ahead of Coton Sport tie

According to Nana Kwame Danquah, deputy Accra representative of Asante Kotoko, the Management of the club has increased the qualification bonus of the playing body to motivate them ahead of the 2nd leg clash against Coton Sport.
Asante Kotoko will be hosting Coton Sport in the 2nd leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 20 after recording a 3-2 in the first leg at the Stade Militaire in Yaounde.
The Dr Kwame Kyei led management wants to do everything possible for Kotoko to progress to group stages of the tournament.
Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Kwame Danquah failed to disclose the exact amount for the playing body.
"Management of Asante Kotoko has thought it wise to motivate the playing body ahead of their 2nd leg".
''We have something for them but we will not put it out, it is an improvement on the previous".
"Our playing body knows we have always honoured our promise to them when they play their part".
Management of Asante Kotoko has declared this week, a RED WEEK ahead of the clash.