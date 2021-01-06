CAF Champions League: Kotoko's game against Al Hilal called off

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League return leg against Al Hilal has been called off.
The game which was expected to be played today January 6, 2021, was called off after Kotoko failed to raise the required number of players due to Covid-19 positive cases.
The Ghanaian giants have been rocked by rising positive cases in the team after five players and seven officials tested positive for the virus.
The situation had led to the cancellation of the reverse fixture expected to take place tonight to force the governing body, CAF to take a decision on the matter.
The decision was made after conversations with medical experts and the health department officials in Sudan.
However, the Porcupine Warriors suspect foul play after the results were released by the Sudanese medical authorities.
The results released showed discrepancies which the Porcupine Warriors are eager to challenge.