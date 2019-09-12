CAFCL: Kwesi Appiah advises Kotoko ahead of Etoile clash

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has sent a word of advice to Asante Kotoko who will be locking horns with Tunisia giants Etoile du Sahel in the CAF Champions League.
The Porcupines will host the Tunisia side in the first leg of the CAF Champions League in the second round of the prelims on Sunday, September 15 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
According to the Black Stars gaffer, Kotoko have their fate in the hands to progress to the Group Stage of the competition by winning the first leg by a wide margin to make the second leg a mere formality.
“The CAF champions league is sometimes difficult and Etoile du Sahel are also a very experienced side," Appiah told Angel FM.
“Playing at home, Asante Kotoko have to do everything possible to ensure victory and to achieve this it will be important everyone puts in his best.
“Kotoko should also try to get a wide margin win [here] so to make the second leg encounter less difficult.
“The current Kotoko squad is very huge and the players will have to get cohesion; it always takes time to get the needed cohesion.
“The fans have to be patient even if the going gets tough so that the players will be encouraged to put up their best."
Ahead of the match, CAF have appointed Liberian referee Hassen Corneh to officiate the first leg. The 31-year-old will be assisted on the lines by compatriots Sekon S.Kanneh Jnr and Joel Wonka Doe as the assistant line one and two respectively.
