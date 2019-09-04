CAFCL: Kotoko duo cleared by CAF

Asante Kotoko duo Jordan Opoku and Augustine Okrah will be available for selection in their CAF Champions League match with Etoile Sportive du Sahel.
The duo missed their CAF Champions League game with Nigerian club Kano Pillars following a hitch in their registration to the Confederation of African Football.
The Kumasi based club confirmed on their social media handle that the duo have been cleared by Africa governing body.
"Players, Augustine Okrah and Jordan Opoku have been cleared by @CAF_Online to feature in our CAF inter-club games."
Coach Zachariassen's side progressed to the next round of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League prelims after eliminating Kano Pillars on 4-3 aggregate.
Asante Kotoko will host the Tunisian giants in the first leg tie at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 15 before they travel to Tunis for the reverse leg encounter in a fortnight time.
