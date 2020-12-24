Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United to face Man City

Manchester United will face rivals Man City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in January as Tottenham take on Brentford.
The fixtures are expected to take place at Wembley Stadium during the week of 4 January, despite this week’s news that the final would be postponed from its original date of 28 February until 25 April.
Man United booked their spot in the final four by defeating Everton 2-0 on Wednesday night.
United, who last lifted the Carabao Cup trophy in 2017, left it late, breaking the deadlock at Goodison Park in the 88th minute. Edinson Cavani’s fine strike was followed by an Anthony Martial finish in the 95th minute to put the result out of sight.
Meanwhile, holders Man City – who have won the last three editions of the tournament – beat Arsenal on Tuesday to advance to the semi-finals.
Pep Guardiola’s side were 4-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden, that result setting up a second Manchester derby in as many months following the rivals’ 0-0 Premier League draw on 12 December.
The other semi-final sees Tottenham take on Championship outfit Brentford.
Jose Mourinho’s Spurs advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Stoke 3-1 on Wednesday, with Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Ben Davies getting on the scoresheet as their Portuguese coach took a step closer to continuing his impressive career trend of winning honours at every club he has coached since joining Porto in 2004.
Tottenham’s last trophy came in this competition in 2008, and they will fancy their chances against the only non-Premier League team left in the tournament.
Brentford do not present a walkover, however; they have claimed four top-flight scalps in the Carabao Cup this season, having most recently eliminated Newcastle in Tuesday’s early quarter-final with a 1-0 win.
