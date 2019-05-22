Prime News Ghana

Casillas' wife Sara reveals battle against cancer weeks after his heart attack

By Vincent Ashitey
Iker Casillas' wife has revealed she is fighting ovarian cancer less than three weeks after the Porto goalkeeper suffered a heart attack.

Stunning Sara Carbonero made the shock announcement today in an emotional post on social media.

She said: “When we hadn’t yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again.

“This time it’s me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write.

“Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I’ve still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.

“I’m calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending.

“I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team.”