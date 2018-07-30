CD Tondela cancel contract of Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru

Portuguese side CD Tondela have cancelled the contract of Ghanaian midfieler Sulley Muniru.
Muniru who joined the club earlier this year on a two-year deal from Romanian side Steaua Bucharest will now have to search for a new club.
He joins Australian defender Nick Ansell who also had his contract terminated by Tondela.
A CD Tondela – Futebol, SAD informa que chegou a acordo com os atletas Nick Ansell e Sulley Muniru para a revogação dos contratos que os ligavam a esta sociedade até Junho de 2019. Comunicado completo para leres aqui:— CD Tondela (@CDTondela1933) July 27, 2018
A club statement read: “CD Tondela – Futebol, SAD announces that it has reached agreement with the athletes Nick Ansell and Sulley Muniru for the revocation of the contracts that linked them to this society until June 2019.”
”The two athletes thus cease to be part of the professional squad of this SAD with immediate effects. To both CD Tondela thanks all the professionalism shown with the jersey and wishes the greatest personal and professional success,” It added.
Muniru Sulley is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari.