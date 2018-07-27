Sulley Muntari wants to return to Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has hinted that he will love to return to the Black Stars despite the situation that led to his exit.
Muntari who is a household name in Ghana Football last played for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup.
Muntari together with Kevin-Prince Boateng were sacked from the Black Stars camp due to disciplinary issues.
"So far as I have not retired from football and still capable of playing the beautiful game, I would always love to be in the white jersey again if am given the opportunity," he stated.
Muntari said he would quickly put behind him what transpired in Brazil and make a reunion with the Black Stars if the opportunity arrives.
He said the Black Stars was always dear to his heart and that playing in the Black Stars meant representing Ghana, and that was something he would never pass on, adding; “so yes definitely, if I start playing, I would love to come back and play for the Stars”, he told GNA in an interview.
Muntari played for Ghana at the youth level to the senior level until the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Muntari has made 84 appearances for the Black Stars.