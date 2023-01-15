CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies coach Walker targets knockout stages

Black Galaxies Head Coach Annor Walker says Ghana is fully focused on advancing from the Group stage of the 2023 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

According to the coach, though Ghana has set an ultimate target of making it to the grand final, the immediate aim is to advance from the Group stage.

Speaking at the pre-CHAN press conference on Saturday January 14, Coach Walker also intimated that the team’s adequate preparation for the competition.