CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies coach Walker targets knockout stages

Black Galaxies Head Coach Annor Walker says Ghana is fully focused on advancing from the Group stage of the 2023 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).
According to the coach, though Ghana has set an ultimate target of making it to the grand final, the immediate aim is to advance from the Group stage.
Speaking at the pre-CHAN press conference on Saturday January 14, Coach Walker also intimated that the team’s adequate preparation for the competition.
"We have been preparing since last year towards this competition. We were fortunate to leave Ghana for Cairo as part of our pre-tournament tour before moving to Algiers and eventually to Constantine. We have prepared well for this competition.
Everyone knows what Ghana can do so everything will play well when they face Ghana. We are prepared for any team that comes our way. We are here to show what we can do as a national team from Ghana.
Nobody goes into a competition and says I am here to lose. I am here to exhibit what I can do. I am ready to get to the finals and if it goes well for us we will win the cup. However, now I am focused on the group stage before I think about the next stage of the competition."