Kofi Kingston visits Ghana; checkout his itinerary

Ghaniaian-American WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has touched down in Ghana after 25 years abroad to embark on a four-day tour.
The visit would be his first trip to Ghana since 1993, and he sees it as the perfect time to make the journey, during the year of return celebrations.
The Ghanaian-American Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 to become the new WWE Champion.
The journey to the top has, however, not been easy for Kofi Kingston who has been in the wrestling arena for over a decade.
On his return to his motherland here is his itinerary for the visit.
Saturday, 1st June 2019
- Visit to Ejisu ( Father's hometown) 11:00am
- Visit to Bonwire (1:00pm)
- Visit to Ntonso (2:00pm)
- Visit to Atwima Techiman (Mother's hometown) 8:30am
Sunday 2nd June, 2019
- Media Appearance at the Kumasi City Mall (3pm)
- Children's Rally at the Kumasi City Mall (4pm)
- Visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II/Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace(12:30pm)
